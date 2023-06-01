First Official Day of Hurricane Season Includes Updates in the Tropics

The official start of hurricane season in the Atlantic basin is today, June 1st, although the National Hurricane Center has had their eyes on an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico since earlier this week.

As of June 1st at 8:00 am the area of low pressure in the Gulf, designated as Tropical Invest 91L has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.

The disorganized low pressure system is currently located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and has become more organized overnight. The National Hurricane Center has issued an increased development chance due to the environmental conditions favoring additional organization and slight strengthening.

The good news for the Gulf Coast of Florida is that the main impacts of this system will be increased rain chances through Saturday. This will aid in decreasing the drought that a significant portion of the region is currently experiencing.

The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the disturbance today with a takeoff time of 1:45 pm and will be in the storm from 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm. If Invest 91L does develop into a named storm, it will be named Arlene.