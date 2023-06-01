Lee County Officer of the Year Finalist: FGCU police officer James Bair

In the run-up to Saturday’s Law and Order Ball at the FSW Arena, WINK News will introduce you to each of the five candidates being considered for Lee County Officer of the Year.

Before arriving at FGCU two years ago, Officer James Bair was a military police officer serving in Germany. He is also a first aid instructor and is always looking to help other officers in stressful situations.

He has five young children and would never hesitate to save a life, which is why Bair’s commitment landed him as one of the top candidates who will be honored at the ball.

Fourth of July of 2022 was a typical afternoon for Bair when he got the call of two children who went in the water and never came up.

“I went over,” Bair said. “There was the first responder there. As soon as they said the two kids were in the water, approximately where they’re at, I got all my uniform off and jumped in the water.”

Bair risked his own safety and without any formal water rescue training, he dove into the murky water of Lake Como.

“I have kids myself, so my main concern was trying to get them out of the water safely,” Bair said.

The 12- and 7-year-old children did not make it, but officer Bair’s unselfish act earned the praise of his chief.

Florida Gulf Coast University police officer James Bair is a top finalist for officer of the year in Lee County. (CREDIT: WINK News)

“It’s not every person that I think could show up to one of these events and take the action that he did,” said Chief James Sapp. “Once he realized that two children were possibly in danger, he took immediate action and jumped into the water without thinking of anything other than saving those two children.”

On Saturday, WINK News anchors Amanda Hall and Corey Lazar will emcee the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South’s Law and Order Ball. The winner of Officer of the Year will be announced at the event.

