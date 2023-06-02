Alchemist Kava to open this month in East Naples

New kava and kratom bar Alchemist Kava is set to open this month at Patriots Square off Tamiami Trail East in East Naples. Local teacher and skincare business owner Ashley Giannone, a Naples native, was inspired to open her own kava bar after experiencing the social, tight-knit kava community while pursuing her master’s degree.

“You’ll definitely meet people of all walks of life, people have talks and thoughts and conversation. … I was also able to go on a regular basis while I was reading or finishing my master’s thesis,” Giannone said of her experiences at kava bars. “You can still be in that social setting, but it allows you to work and be aware of things around you, the community aspects and members.”

Both kratom and kava come from Southeast Asia but have key differences. Kratom is plant-based and holds different effects based on the strain. Alchemist will offer four different strains of kratom, with effects ranging from energy boost, relaxation, mood enhancement and focus. These strains are then mixed into different floral flavors to make a botanical elixir.

