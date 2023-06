Are you looking for a big furry goofball? Look no further.

Meet Tank! This 1-year-old puppy is part shepherd, part Belgian Malinois.

WINK News also heard back from our furry friend Hercules. Hercules was adopted a day after his debut with WINK News!

“He’s older; he’s 9. He’s chugging along with our 18-year-old guy, and he is very different than he was in the shelter. He runs and jumps and plays. He has big puppy energy,” Hercules’ new owner said.