Sanibel businesses reopening after Hurricane Ian with optimistic Hurricane-season outlook

A tale of three businesses all recovering and reopening after Hurricane Ian after the long road to recovery.

Ian smacked Sanibel hard, and at the Tarpon Tale Inn, the storm didn’t even spare the sign, which was washed away.

While Hurricane Season officially began in the Atlantic on June 1, nobody WINK News spoke with is thinking about it. Instead, businesses are reopening and are happy to welcome customers.

“The island was covered with silt, inside and outside,” Joe Lavigne, the owner of Tarpon Tale Inn, said.

“It was about two feet of just a sludge that was super slippery, and had a really thick smell to it. And it was wet,” John Lai, CEO and President of Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce, said.

“We couldn’t get in for ten days; the mold grew,” Sandy, the Sanibel Captiva Community Bank Vice President, said.

The emotions are very mixed.

“I think in the beginning, just so much uncertainty,” Lavigne said.

“The community as a whole is very emotional,” Lai said.

“It was sad. It was scary,” Sandy said.

Ian couldn’t change the spirit of the community. Lavigne owned the Tarpon Tale Inn for nine months before Hurricane Ian hit.

“When we walked inside the rooms, it truly seemed as though somebody took the building and turned it upside down and then back right side up,” Lavigne said.

The doors to the Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce officially re-open on Tuesday. As for the heart made of shells from the island, it’s still standing. The manatee outside the Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is also happy to see customers again but will keep an eye on the sky too.

“One of the things that we know that could happen here is we’re subject to weather, but anything worth fighting for. It has a cost associated with it. And, you know, for us, it’s it’s hurricane season. We can’t dodge it,” Lai said.

At the Tarpon Tale Inn, Lavigne said he will approach any storm just like he did before. He knows the most important thing is to stay optimistic.

Click here if you have any questions about what’s open on Sanibel. This app highlights all the businesses that are open with their hours, and you can sort by accommodations and more.