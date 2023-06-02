SWFL food truck industry experiences successes and speed bumps

A vacationer walks up and down the green carpet, beholding the scene in front of him. There are four food options flanking the north and five flanking the south side of Celebration Park in Naples, a pioneer in the burgeoning Southwest Florida food truck scene.

These are restaurants on wheels, and Tony Murgo—wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a University of Rhode Island Rams baseball cap—is hungry while visiting from Newport, where he hasn’t seen anything like this.

“They’ve got a lot of choices here,” Murgo says. “You can get whatever you want, and then you can go up to the bar and get a beer.”

That’s because at Celebration Park, 2880 Becca Ave., one of several adjacent parking lots leads to the green walkway, which leads to the trucks, which leads to the bar facing Haldeman Creek.

Murgo walks past the trucks on the left. They’re named Gyros2Go (Greek), Mega Sabor (Mexican), Dragonfly (Asian fusion) and Maine Shack (lobster rolls). He walks past the trucks on the right: Islands Seafood, Gigi Gourmet (burgers), Jimmy P’s Wagyu Hot Dogs, Say Cheese (grilled cheese sandwiches and mac and cheese) and J. Paul’s One Bite And You’ll Be Hooked! (Pittsburgh-style sandwiches).

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.