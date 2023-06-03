A soggy Saturday for Southwest Florida

Tropical Storm Arlene won’t be passing across the Florida peninsula, however, Southwest Florida will still be impacted by the storm this weekend.Tropical moisture will stream into the area, due to the storm, which will help prompt rain chances this weekend. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon. The soggy weather will continue into late tonight. Storms will start around 2:00 P.M. near the coast, but will spread inland too during the afternoon. We’ll see a isolated storms along the coastline continue into tonight with scattered storms inland. Bottom line, keep the rain gear handy if you have plans today and tonight.

Tropical Storm Arlene currently has sustained winds of 40 mph which is just barely passing the threshold for tropical storm status. Arlene is moving to the S/SE around 9 mph, towards Cuba. By the end of the day, Arlene will weaken as the system deals with unfavorable conditions like a highly sheared environment and drier air. Other than Arlene, there are no other areas of concern in the Atlantic or Gulf.

Temperatures for today will be topping out in the low 90s. Fort Myers is expected to hit 90 today which is actually a degree below the seasonal average. The slightly “cooler” temperatures are due to an increase in clouds early in the day.