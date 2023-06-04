Another round of wet weather for Southwest Florida

Today we will need to grab the rain gear! We’ve started the morning off with a few showers in Collier and Hendry counties. We’ll see a few showers into the lunch hour and scattered storms will develop by the late afternoon. The storms will linger into the late evening. The tropical moisture associated with what was Arlene, continues to stream into the area leading to another day of stormy weather.

Drier air will filter in, which will lessen our rain chances over the next few days. We can expect rain chances to drop slightly to isolated storms on Monday and mostly dry weather on Tuesday. However, the moisture will move right back in by midweek leading to the chance of isolated storms returning.

The drier air will not only lead to slightly less rainfall, but it will feel drier outside! Dew points will briefly fall to pleasant levels on Tuesday. Remember, it doesn’t feel sticky outside until dew points get into the mid 60s.

As for the tropics, there’s not much to watch for according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.