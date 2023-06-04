Cape Coral man dies after losing control of truck

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man from Cape Coral was killed after losing control of his pickup truck and colliding with a light pole.

FHP says he was on the left lane traveling south on County Road 765 (Burnt Store Road), Charlotte County, when he lost control of his pickup truck.

His pickup truck traveled off the roadway right, rotated, collided with a light pole, overturned and collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.