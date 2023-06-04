Lee county officer of the year award given to deputy for heroic action

During the Law and Order Ball Saturday night, deputy Michelle Wilson of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office won officer of the year.

Officer Wilson was one of five finalists, narrowed down from 14 nominees.

Wilson was still in training when she had an unexpected experience. She and her field training officer were searching for a robber who targeted an Estero 7/11. During the search, the suspect came out from behind a building and started stabbing her FTO in the head and neck. Left with no other choice, she had to kill the attacker.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno and other law enforcement around Lee County celebrated Deputy Wilson’s win on stage.

Right after Wilson won the award, she couldn’t believe it was real.

“I feel like it’s not a real moment,” Wilson said. “You have to pinch me. Is it real? Am I awake? It’s a dream, I mean, surrounded by so many experienced and talented people and to hear my name called in front of so many people for such an amazing award. I’m kind of speechless, to be honest with you. It’s an honor.”



