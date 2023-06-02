Lee County officer of the year finalist: LCSO Tyler Davolt

As if serving in the armed forces wasn’t enough, Lee County deputy Tyler Davolt knew it was his life’s mission to protect people, and he has already proved he can save lives.

Davolt is the second officer in the running for the title of Officer of the year in Lee County.

“I was active duty, so I deployed to Afghanistan on 10/11, as a line medic,” he said.

Deputy First Class Davolt served as a combat medic in Afghanistan to help wounded service members and civilians. After being honorably discharged, Davolt wanted to continue serving his community.

“I knew I could continue with something like that,” Davolt said. “People always ask me all the time, let me come EMT or paramedic or anything like that. I’ve always wanted to be a deputy. I’ve always wanted to wear a star. Never a badge.”

Davolt never would have thought that medical training would be put to the test so soon as a deputy.

“I use it every day, unfortunately. We get a lot of medical calls,” Davolt said. “We will be there before EMS or the fire department. I’m able to do what we’ve been trained for, keeping that person alive or stable enough for EMS to get there and then transport them to the hospital.”

Davolt recalls an incident involving a car crash victim where his experience was put to the test.

The victim was on his way to work along 23rd Street Southwest and Beth Stacey Boulevard. He was hit head-on by two juveniles who stole a car.

With his training from the armed forces, Davolt helped to save the man’s life. Davolt was able to open his airway, though he had a shattered jaw and was pinned inside the car. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital.



“It means a lot to my family. I hope my kids look up to me,” Davolt said. “They see me as different as any other deputy in their friend’s group, I guess you could say, so they see me higher than their parents, if that makes sense.”

The Officer of the Year will be announced Saturday at the Law and Order Ball at Suncoast Arena, located at Florida SouthWestern State College. It’s hosted by the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South, and WINK is a sponsor.

Those interested in attending the Law & Order Ball on June 3 can buy tickets at the event’s website.