Convicted cop-killer Wisner Desmaret to be sentenced

Convicted murderer Wisner Desmaret is set to be sentenced, bringing closure to the family of Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Desmaret was convicted of shooting and killing the officer in 2018. It has taken nearly five years from the time Jobbers-Miller was gunned down to get to this point.

The Fort Myers Police Department said Jobbers-Miller responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He found Desmaret on Flint Drive, where Desmaret punched the officer in the face, grabbed Jobbers-Miller’s gun and shot him in the head.

Desmaret fought for months to be able to represent himself in this trial. Doctors ruled him competent to do so, but on Tuesday, Desmaret claimed he showed signs of not being competent during the trial.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t know what was going on in the trial,” Desmaret said. “I got lost in the conversation, and I still don’t know what happened during that trial.”

A jury convicted Desmaret of murdering Jobbers-Miller in April.

Community support has poured in for Jobbers-Miller’s family. Countless fundraisers have been held for them, as well as memorials and an annual blood drive that started when Jobbers-Miller was first shot.

“It was a loss to all of them… [Jobbers-Miller’s fiancee] took it so bad that she eventually moved back up to Michigan,” said one witness during the trial. “He had just had his fiancee and her son move in with him up there, and they were just starting their life together.”

Desmaret’s sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.