Man walks into a Fort Myers home; claimed he was ghost

A dinnertime disrupter.

A random man walked right into a home off of McGregor in Fort Myers while a family was eating dinner on Memorial Day evening.

“I could see an individual with red shorts on and no clothes,” said Brian McCaslin, homeowner.

When confronted, the man was shocked he was seen.

“He was like, ‘You can see me?’ I’m like, “Yeah, we can see you,'” said Alexis Davis, Brian’s stepdaughter.

This ghost was not as translucent as he thought.

“He started saying, ‘You can see me, I’m a ghost, you shouldn’t be able to see me, I’m a ghost,'” McCaslin said.

“And I’m thinking, I don’t care what you are, you’re in my house,” McCaslin said.

McCaslin reenacted the scenario.

“So I’m going here, he’s going there,” McCaslin said. “He’s telling me his name’s Kevin. He has an Instagram page.”

According to Davis, her and her sister could not find the man’s social media.

McCaslin said that the door was unlocked because he had a tree removal crew working in his front yard at the time and that once this random man named Kevin left his house, he tried to steal one of the company’s trucks in the front yard.

McCaslin filed a report with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.