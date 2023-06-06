Bleu Rendezvous French restaurant reopens on Sanibel Island

The Vivet family’s story of resiliency began with Mari Vivet sheltering with her 5-year-old schnauzer, Blue, in the interior bathroom of her Sanibel Island home on Sept. 28.

With her husband, Christian Vivet, abroad in his native France, and Hurricane Ian raging outside, Mari Vivet said she never imagined the storm filling their French restaurant with 4 feet of storm surge and wrecking everything. Tables, chairs, decorations and valuable kitchen equipment were ruined and uninsured.

Bleu Rendez-Vous French Bistro, as they knew it, was destroyed. Now, it’s been brought back to life, as the new Bleu Rendezvous recently opened at 751 Tarpon Bay Road, just behind Tower Gallery on the island. The Vivets dropped the hyphen from the old name.

