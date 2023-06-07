Fort Myers police seeking armed carjacking suspect

An armed carjacking suspect approaches a Circle K gas station on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

Fort Myers police need help identifying an armed carjacking suspect caught on a gas station’s security camera footage.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the unidentified man is suspected of carjacking a victim at the Circle K gas station located at 4130 Veronica Shoemaker Blvd.

On Thursday, at around 2:50 a.m., said police, the victim entered his vehicle and was suddenly approached by an unknown man carrying a firearm. The subject held the victim at gunpoint and demanded he exit his car and turn over his belongings. The carjacker then forced the victim to the ground and searched his pockets while continuing to hold him at gunpoint.

Eventually, the gunman entered the victim’s vehicle and drove away. The car was later recovered not far from Circle K.

The unidentified suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt with an Adidas logo, black pants, white Adidas shoes and a mask.

If you can identify this man or have any information leading to his identity, you can contact FMPD’s Detective Ramos at (239) 321-7698, submit a tip via FMPD’s Atlas One app or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.