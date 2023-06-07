Help identify suspect accused of trying to steal a car in St. James City

Can you identify this van or driver. CREDIT: SWFL CRIMESTOPPERS

Law enforcement needs help identifying a man driving a Ford van accused of trying to tow and steal a car parked in an empty field on Stringfellow Road in St. James City.

According to Southwest Florida Crimestoppers, the man was driving an older white Ford van seen with two antennas on either side of the hood. American flags can be seen attached to the top of both antennas.

On the van’s roof, you could see a round amber-colored light.

If you can identify the van or the man in the driver’s seat, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Click here to submit an anonymous tip online.