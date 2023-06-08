2 teens arrested after vehicle thefts, crashing into Fort Myers cemetery

Fort Myers police badge

The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested two teenagers accused of burglarizing unlocked vehicles and crashing into a cemetery while fleeing from officers.

Officers were called to the area of Cedarbend Drive, sometime overnight Wednesday, after a homeowner said they noticed two individuals moving from unlocked car to unlocked car stealing items, FMPD said.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter in the area, but the suspects fled in a white sedan.

Police attempted a traffic stop but were unsuccessful. Instead, FMPD said, the vehicle drove away recklessly at a high rate of speed, losing control on the north side of Colonial Boulevard and then driving through the fence of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens.

Officers arrested the teens after homeowners reported individuals were knocking on the doors in the area of Bates Circle.

They remain in Lee County Jail.