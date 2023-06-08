WINK News

Naples City Council approves partial site plans for pier reconstruction

Author: Samantha Roesler, Gulfshore Business
Naples City Council voted on a 30% conceptual design for the Naples Pier on Wednesday. The historic pier, which suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian in September, is facing an estimated $20 million reconstruction upon approval by Council.  

In December, Council voted to pursue a complete redesign of the pier rather than patch up the damages, hoping the new pier will last for future decades. 

Two Naples-based companies, Turrell, Hall & Associates marine and environment consulting service and MHK Architecture, were hired to create the redesign. 

