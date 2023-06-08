Port Charlotte man living in garage due to mold in house after Ian

No matter where Paul Flynn goes in his life, whether it’s life in Maine or in Port Charlotte, he’s still got 99 problems.

“The insurance companies are just … messing me over. I’ll use proper language,” Flynn said, who is currently living in his garage.

Without money, life is basically on hold, and Flynn is not happy about it.

“People are getting checks. Granted they’re not enough… I haven’t even gotten a check,” Flynn said.

Flynn and his wife rode out Hurricane Ian in their home on Pinetree Street. As horrible as that day was, the real horror is now.

Flynn can’t live in any of his bedrooms because of black mold, so his garage is now his home within a home.

“We have no kitchen. No living room, no appliances,” Flynn said.

Flynn gave WINK News a tour. It’s about the size of a studio apartment in New York City. All of the essentials are there: the bed (or couch), some snacks and his dog.

According to Flynn, he’s paid for his new policy and his insurance company claims they sent him a check.

“I guess they said they sent a check out in December. Nobody seems to be aware where that is,” Flynn said.