Charlotte County animal control investigating animal abuse case

Charlotte County Animal Control is investigating an animal cruelty case involving a reddish-brown colored dog.

The alleged person involved in this case, which happened Thursday, is believed to be a man with brown hair, average build, his age is unknown, according to Charlotte County Public Safety.

The above photo of the vehicle used is located between Lakeworth Boulevard and Durant Street. The truck appears to be a 2009-14 Gray Ford F-150 STX extended cab with a ladder rack.

Charlotte County Public Safety did not go into details of the animal abuse.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-833-5690 or leave a tip via the CCSO Facebook.