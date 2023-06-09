Everblades look to secure Kelly Cup with 4th game against Idaho

The Florida Everblades have yet to lose a game in the Kelly Cup finals, and the fourth game against the Idaho Steelheads could make them repeat champions.

Good luck finding tickets for Friday night’s game at Estero’s Hertz Arena. WINK News was still able to find some online, but the prices ranged from $200 to $900.

The Everblades need to win one more game against the Idaho Steelheads to take home the Kelly Cup. They have already won three, the first two being on the road, where they took down the Steelheads on their own Midwestern turf.

Back at home, the Everblades won the Wednesday night game with a final score of 1 to 0. If the Everblades don’t win Friday, they will have another chance at winning on home ice Saturday night.

One more win will make the Florida Everblades the fifth team in league history to be repeat champions, and their fans are beyond excited.

“I think it’s great, you know, a team that can win it two years in a row, that’s pretty impressive,” said Everblades fan Rob Gianni.

“I hear they’re really, really good and they’re going for the second Kelly Cup, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Ralph Aguiles.

“It was almost like the Kelly Cup was tonight, because everybody was so enthusiastic, rooting for them, and they were skating for us… and so it was good,” said Barb Meyer on Wednesday.

“Let’s go, ‘Blades!” said Terry Meyer.

The fourth and, fans hope, the final game is at the Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m.