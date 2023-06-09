Port St. Lucie homicide suspect arrested in Fort Myers

Alan Williams, 21. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man suspected of a fatal Port St. Lucie shooting has been arrested in Fort Myers.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 21-year-old Alan Williams was arrested Friday morning by the Fort Myers Police Department and U.S. Marshals.

He was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Port St. Lucie on May 24.

Investigators found a man shot to death inside his vehicle by Williams, who they said entered it during a meeting in a parking lot. The suspect exited the victim’s vehicle and ran away.

The 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a woman, was not harmed.

Williams remains in the Lee County Jail.