WINK News

Watch Now

Port St. Lucie homicide suspect arrested in Fort Myers

Writer: Joey Pellegrino
Published: Updated:
Alan Williams, 21. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man suspected of a fatal Port St. Lucie shooting has been arrested in Fort Myers.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 21-year-old Alan Williams was arrested Friday morning by the Fort Myers Police Department and U.S. Marshals.

He was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Port St. Lucie on May 24.

Investigators found a man shot to death inside his vehicle by Williams, who they said entered it during a meeting in a parking lot. The suspect exited the victim’s vehicle and ran away.

The 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a woman, was not harmed.

Williams remains in the Lee County Jail.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.