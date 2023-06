A grandma takes to the skies for her birthday and likely broke a state record!

After 85-year-old Joanne Reitan skydived over North Dakota for the first time at 80, she swore to come back.

Five years — and a 12 thouand foot drop — later, professional skydivers believe she set the record for the oldest person to go skydiving in state history. Smiling ear to ear the whole way down.

“You only got one life. Live it!” Joanne said.