Crash kills 53-year-old man in Hardee County

Credit: CBS

A deadly crash involving two vehicles happened in Hardee County early Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan, driven by the 53-year-old, was traveling west on State Road 64, approaching Bennett Road.

A pickup truck was traveling east on State Road 64, east of Bennett Road.

The sedan crossed the centerline and entered the eastbound travel lane in front of the approaching pickup truck.

The front of the sedan collided with the front of the pickup truck.

The driver in the sedan was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.