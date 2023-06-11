Limited rain chances in the forecast of Southwest Florida

It’s going to be a beautiful day across Southwest Florida with limited rain chances in the forecast today and through most of this week. This afternoon there is a chance of a few storms developing inland along the Gulf sea breeze. By the 6 o’clock hour, most of the activity will be east of Lake Okeechobee. We won’t have much of a chance for rainfall this week as dry air filters into the area in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere.

It may be dry through the mid and upper levels, but there is plenty of moisture moving in off of the Gulf of Mexico at the surface. With that, we can’t rule out rain chances completely, but also it is going to be hot and sticky. Dew points will be in the humid range all week long. This will lead to “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits this week. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water this week and that your furry, scaly, and feathery friends always have access to cold water too!

Since rainy season started just a few weeks ago, we’ve seen improvements in the drought conditions. We’re still seeing level one and two drought conditions mainly along the coast, but that’s a lot better compared to just a few weeks ago where we had level 4 drought in parts of Desoto and Sarasota counties.

Again, the rain will be limited this week, but it is rainy season so we will see plenty more of it soon enough! NOAA’s precipitation outlook for the next six to ten days is showing drier than average conditions, however, the outlook for the month is indicating wetter than normal conditions across Southwest Florida.