‘Massive’ crocodile removed from pool in Plantation Key

An American crocodile being removed from a Plantation Key swimming pool. Credit: CBS Miami

A “massive” 10-foot crocodile was removed from a swimming pool in Plantation Key early Sunday morning.

The homeowner contacted wildlife officials are 2 a.m. about the croc. Pesky Critters Wildlife Control sent out wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick and his assistant Jeff Peterla to corral the critter.

The splashes on the pool deck made for a slippery and dangerous situation but they were able to get the crocodile out of the water.

A Monroe County officer then assisted them with moving it to a safe location for release and encouraging it back into its habitat.

Crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida and endangered everywhere else in the United States.