Miracle Monday: Project SEARCH brings young interns to Golisano

(CREDIT: Golisano Children’s Hospital)

On this week’s Miracle Monday, we learned what happens when someone is given a chance.

Susan Redman was hired thanks to Project SEARCH, a one-year transition from school to work program that helps high school students with intellectual or developmental disabilities develop life and work skills.

The program, supported by the School District of Lee County and the Center for Independent Living and Vocational Training, includes graduation complete with balloons, proud families and speeches from the graduates, who all have special needs.

“I learned to stock and organize things, so I can get things done,” said Redman, who has mild cerebral palsy and autism.

Redman and other young adults were given a rare opportunity, an internship at Golisano Children’s Hospital through Project SEARCH.

Redman works in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

“I assist the CNAs [Certified Nursing Assistant] with like stocking, helping, cleaning the beds and run things to the lab,” Redman said.

She did so well as an intern that the hospital offered her a full-time job.

“From where I started, I had not been talking as much,” Redman said. “As I got hired, I started talking even more and more with the CNAs and the nurses, and now I’m talking to everyone and having a full conversation with everyone around me.”

Redman is an inspiration who shows people with disabilities can work and make a life for themselves. All they need is a chance.

“I feel really blessed working here,” Redman said. “Actually, I never thought I’d be working here in the hospital. It’s my dream come true.”

Redman has a bigger dream in mind. She said she’d like to study to become a certified nursing assistant.