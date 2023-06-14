Collier County Commission approves additional $10M in veterans’ home funding

The Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to allocate $10 million from excess infrastructure surtax funds for additional square footage at the proposed 120-bed state veterans’ nursing home project on the property of the now-closed Golden Gate Golf Course.

The funds, to be used in providing adult day health care and outpatient therapy services for veterans, would be in addition to the approved $30 million from the surtax. The project is estimated to cost more than $70 million and has set aside at least 11.7 acres, but Commissioner Burt Saunders said the acreage can be increased with these additional services.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Construction Grant Program doesn’t cover the additional construction of the square footage, but there is potential for the $10 million to be matched by the state fund during next year’s legislative session with the support of Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, who represents Collier and Hendry counties and part of Lee County.

