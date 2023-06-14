Pezzo Pizza + Bar debuts in Estero

Building and expanding on his Luigi’s Pizza Ė Pasta place that opened last fall in Miromar Outlets, Antonio Longobardo offers another Estero restaurant with a more upscale look and feel.

After a soft opening last weekend, Pezzo Pizza + Bar went live Monday next to Zino Italian restaurant at 20041 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 18.

“This is a bigger place with a full bar. It’s beautiful inside. It’s definitely a step up from Luigis in price point and the ambiance, definitely the food as well,” Longobardo said. Zino is keeping the restaurant side of its local business but its pizzeria side is now Pezzo. “So, I’m taking that 2,500-square-foot space next door, basically,” Longobardo said.

