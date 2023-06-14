3 unlicensed contractors arrested via ‘Operation Drop the Hammer’

Perp walk of suspects in Operation “Drop the Hammer.” CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Three unlicensed contractors from Naples have been arrested as a result of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Drop the Hammer.”

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were conducting unlicensed contracting during the state of emergency after Hurricane Ian.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday and were identified Roberto Reyes-Cardenas, 46, Rolando Mejia, 54, and Mark Mullany, 59. Collier County Licensing fined all the suspects in the past for contracting without a license.

“I have been clear from the beginning in regard to Hurricane Ian: I will not allow people to further victimize our community after we suffered this devastating storm,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Jobs that don’t require a contractor’s license include painting, laying flooring, yard maintenance and a few others. These are also referred to as handyman jobs. However, jobs like framing, roofing and plumbing require a licensed contractor.

The three arrested suspects are accused of doing electrical and plumbing work.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is involved with the multi-agency Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT) task force. This task force focuses on identifying and arresting whoever worked as an unlicensed contractor during the state of emergency.

The crime is a third-degree felony.