A man arrested on child porn charges faces new charges because he allegedly used stolen money to bail himself out of jail.

Juan Carlos Betancourt took around $88,000 from a woman who trusted him to fix her house up. Instead of doing the work he said he’d do, Betancourt used some of the money to bond himself out of jail for child porn possession.

This story begins after Hurricane Ian. Investigators said the homeowners are from Canada. The woman and her brother inherited the home in Punta Gorda from their parents.

The home had extensive damage, so she hired Betancourt as a contractor. She sent him several checks between 2020 and 2023. The checks range from $8,000 to $30,000.

Betancourt was paid for things like roofing, floors and siding.

She came to check on the home last December and realized little work had been done.

She tried to contact Betancourt but learned he was in jail for possession of child porn.

Betancourt faced over 20 charges.

He admitted he used some of the money he was paid for the contracted work to bond out of jail.

Betancourt was booked into the Charlotte County Jail but has since bonded out.

In Charlotte County, he faces charges of engaging in contracting business without a certification.

Betancourt also faces multiple charges of possession of child porn in Collier County.