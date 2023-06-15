Resilient Lee Cultural Resources branch discuss how arts, culture fit into recovery process

The Resilient Lee Cultural Resources branch held its fourth meeting Wednesday at the Collaboratory in Fort Myers to review workshop sessions and validate initial incentives. The branch is comprised of 12 members, all within the local arts and culture community.

The biggest challenge the branch faces is translating how arts and culture fit into the recovery and resiliency of the county after Hurricane Ian, especially in the face of pressing issues such as housing and infrastructure.

Before an understanding of arts and culture’s role can begin, it needs to be properly defined. Branch member Lydia Black, who served as CEO of Lee County Alliance for the Arts for 13 years, said it can be identified by the national taxonomy of exempt entities codes for organizations that are either providing or programming service for arts and cultures, artists, historical venues and collections.

