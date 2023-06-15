Cape Coral man sent to prison for 15 years for road rage shooting on I-75

Thomas Yanoti III. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A road rage shooting on Interstate 75 has led to a 15-year prison sentence for a Cape Coral man.

Thomas Vincent Yanoti will also serve 10 years of probation after his releae, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened almost a year ago on June 22. Collier County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the shooting on exit 111, I-75 northbound on-ramp and found a parked Mercedes-Benz SUV on the right shoulder next to a guardrail with bullet holes in the windshield.

The Mercedes driver told authorities he passed a vehicle as it merged on the on-ramp and felt an impact on his rear bumper. He began to pull over, believing there was a minor fender-bender.

But instead, Yanoti, dressed in a camo shirt and shorts, got out and started shooting.

Though his vehicle was shot up, the victim was able to avoid being hit.

Witnesses to the shooting were able to get the tag of the shooter’s vehicle.

Cape Coral police conducted surveillance at Yanoti’s home and found his vehicle, which had arrived at the home three hours after the incident.

Yanoti was still wearing the camo outfit and was identified as the shooter, the press release states.