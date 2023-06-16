Armed robbery suspect gets away with cash in North Port, officials say

Armed robbery suspect in North Port. CREDIT: NORTH PORT POLICE DEPARTMENT

The North Port Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station that occurred Thursday night.

According to the North Port Police Department, a male suspect wearing all black, including a black face mask and blue gloves, demanded money from an employee at the Marathon Gas Station in the 14000 block of Tamiami Trail.

The suspect threatened employees with what seemed to be a handgun in his pocket.

An employee gave the suspect cash, who then fled quickly on foot.

After gathering some information and evidence, detectives believe the suspect is male and between 5 feet, 8 inches, and 5 feet, 11 inches.

This is an active investigation, and if you have any information, call NPPD’s tipline at 941-429-7382.