Surveillance images of the suspect at the Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

An armed man is on the run after attempting to rob a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, employees at the gas station said the suspect entered the store and waited for the other customers to leave. Then he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.

An employee was able to briefly stall before seeking safety in a closed office, said SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Authorities are searching for the armed suspect who left empty-handed. If you have any information about the man’s identity, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.