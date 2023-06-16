4th unlicensed Collier County contractor arrested via ‘Operation Drop the Hammer’

A fourth unlicensed contractor is in custody as part of Collier County deputies’ ongoing ‘Operation Drop the Hammer.’

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies apprehended 39-year-old James Russell Davis in Immokalee on Thursday.

Deputies said Davis installed a subfloor, replaced a floor joist, installed plumbing and more at an East Naples mobile home.

CCSO is involved in a multi-agency Hurricane Ian Response Team task force aimed at identifying and arresting unlicensed contractors who operated during the state of emergency.

Davis is also charged with possession of marijuana.