Dinosaurs invade Fort Myers: Jurassic Quest opens

Dinosaurs have made their way to Fort Myers! The nation’s largest dinosaur experience, Jurassic Quest, is here.

The nation’s biggest photorealistic dinosaurs are designed to be lifelike. Kids can even ride some of them.

A step into Jurassic Quest is like stepping into a time capsule. It’s a fun and educational experience for people of all ages.

There are live dinosaur shows. There are also interactive scientific and art activities like fossil digs.

“We have our T-rex, we have different dinosaurs such as ornithomimus and ankylosaurus,” one of the staff members said. She also introduced Trixie the triceratops.

Real-life T-rex teeth and dinosaur skulls are on display. And you can’t forget the animatronic herds.

General admission is $22. Click here for more information about visiting Jurassic Quest.