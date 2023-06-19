Miracle Monday: Golisano’s Hospital tutoring children over the summer

This week’s Miracle Monday, while school is out of session, at Golisano Children’s Hospital, the teacher is in.

Teacher Heather Morse does many things to make her classroom inside Golisano Hospital inviting, which includes her adorable robot assistant Kevvy.

“Along with making my assessment of what their educational needs are at that time, and we work together to talk about what they’re currently engaged in understanding and learning at school,” Morse said. “I can assist them with logging into their teachers’ virtual classrooms, or sometimes they’re just telling me, I’m really struggling in my pre-algebra class right now.”

Sandra, a patient who was at the hospital for scans after beating eye cancer is one of the students attending Morse’s classroom.

As Sandra practices reading her books, she receives encouragement from Kevvy. Morse wants all of her students to not only walk away feeling positive about their education but to feel positive with themselves.

“I want to lift up their spirits,” Morse emphasized. “I always say, give them their daily dose of positivity and happiness as much as I can.”

Morse also helps prepare children as they get ready to go back to school after being out for a long time. The Golisano team helps children transition back into classrooms after their release. The team prepares the patient’s classmates by explaining that they’re the same person but may look different because of their treatment.

This teaching position is funded entirely by donations. If you’re interested in helping, you can do so when you shop at Walmart and Sam’s Club, where you can make a donation to the “Children’s Miracle Network” at the register. The donation period will last until July 9.