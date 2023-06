We continue our coverage of what to do about South Seas with an exclusive interview with Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane.

WINK News reported last week, Ruane could be the only commissioner rallying in support of Captiva and Sanibel.

WINK Investigates reporter Kellie Miller spoke one-on-one with Ruane.

He believes Lee County messed up and has a chance to make things right.

You can watch the interview in the video above.