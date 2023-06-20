New Fort Myers police chief announcement expected Tuesday

Fort Myers could have a new police chief by the end of Tuesday after months of fill-ins.

City manager Marty Lawing is expected to make his recommendation for the job at Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting, which starts at 4:30.

The finalists include two high-ranking Fort Myers police officers, Acting Major Jason Fields and Captain Victor Medico. The other two are outside candidates Gina Hawkins, a retired police chief from Fayetteville, North Carolina, and deputy chief Reo Hatfield from Virginia Beach.

Former police chief Derrick Diggs died earlier in 2023, with a memorial held in March.