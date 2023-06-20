Political scientist speculates on DeSantis-Newsom feud

A scary, drug-infested, crime-ridden, homeless, woke nightmare. The opposite of safe, sunny, beautiful Florida.

That’s how Ron DeSantis paints California and its governor in his latest social media campaign ad.

“It’s definitely gotten more personal, and a little nastier…” Political scientist Aubrey Jewett said, regarding the two governors.

The DeSantis campaign started to stream the ad Monday, the same day the Florida Governor stepped into the blue backyard of Gavin Newsom.

Though DeSantis’ campaign stop near Sacramento was closed to reporters, he has been open about his feelings towards the California Governor. Often targeting him, instead of his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

“He’s got huge problems in his state. I mean, like, huge problems in his state,” DeSantis said.

And Newsom doesn’t take it. He fires back. For example: after DeSantis flew migrants from Texas to Sacramento early in June 2023, Newsom went on Fox News and called him names.

“He’s pathetic … desperate for attention. I’ve been trying to debate him for years,” Newsom said.

DeSantis said Newsom’s all talk.

“You know what, stop pussyfooting around. Are you going to throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Are you going to get in and do it? Or are you just going to sit on the sidelines and chirp? So why don’t you throw your hat in the ring?” DeSantis said.

Jewett told WINK News you can look at the back and forth as a symbiotic relationship.

“They don’t really like each other, but attacking each other, I think they both agree, you know, helps,” Jewett said.

When DeSantis attacks Newsom, he doesn’t have to get into it with Donald Trump.

“By attacking Newsom, he’s hoping also that a lot of Republican voters around the country will say, ‘Yeah, we love Governor DeSantis because he’s a fighter, and he’s taking it to the Democrats and he’s pointing out all the failures of a Democrat state,'” Jewett said.

Newsom doesn’t have to take on Joe Biden.

“He’s building national recognition now as best he can, and he’s trying to establish himself as one of the leading Democrats, who’s going after conservative Republicans,” Jewett said.