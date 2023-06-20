Commissioners delay South Seas and Captiva discussion

South Seas Resort wants to build up, but the people of Captiva want them to stay closer to the ground.

It’s been a core issue in discussions about rebuilding the island after Hurricane Ian.

The decision was supposed to be made Tuesday by Lee County commissioners, but instead they chose to postpone a vote.

They voted unanimously to pause the discussion and hopefully give all sides the chance to work together on a plan.

But neighbors from Sanibel and Captiva would rather the commissioners have just voted no, because no one on the islands plan to change their minds.

But the CEO of Timbers Resorts, Greg Spencer, the company that owns South Seas, said he’s OK with the commissioner’s decision.

He said that will give him time to hold public meetings on Captiva and conduct a traffic study.

Spencer did admit he has some regrets about not being more vocal with neighbors before today, especially after hearing their passion.

“Today is the time, this is the time to reject that proposal and deal instead with the issue of resiliency and post disaster build back,” a neighbor said.

“I apologize to the community if we haven’t done a better job of communicating what we’re trying to do,” Spencer said.

Spencer said he wants to go 45-feet above from where federal guidelines say he must build.

In the middle of the resort, he said that may be six feet. Closer to the water, it is 18 and a half feet.