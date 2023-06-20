Naples man among 4 arrested in suspected construction machinery theft ring

MGN

Four individuals, including a Naples man, suspected of an organized theft ring based out of Miami with operations spanning 14 Florida counties have been arrested.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Daryl Machado, 37, of Miami, his wife Diana Sanchez, 50, of Miami, Gualberto Rodriguez, 74, of Miami, and Miguel Sanchez Cardosa, 48, of Naples, according to a news release. They face charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, multiple counts of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

The investigation began more than two years ago after detectives from the sheriff’s office in Collier, Lee and DeSoto counties provided agents with information on theft-related activities. The investigation revealed that the theft targeted high-value heavy equipment and construction machinery. Investigators said the ring is linked to at least 28 thefts totaling more than $1.7 million. Some of the stolen equipment was recovered during the investigation.

Machado and Sanchez were arrested in Miami on June 5. According to the news release, Rodriguez was already in custody in St. Johns County for a skid steer theft. Sanchez Cardosa was arrested in Collier County on June 9 for his role, including buying one of the stolen skid steers.

Altogether, the suspects face a combined 72 felony counts, FDLE said.

“These criminals stole more than $1.7 million worth of heavy construction machinery over two years, spanning 14 counties. The defendants now face a heavy load of more than 70 felony counts and I look forward to my statewide prosecutors handling this case,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement.