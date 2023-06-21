Cape Coral Animal Shelter staff on families forced to give up pets

The executive director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter speaks to WINK News about the circumstances still forcing families to give up their pets.

Animal rescue organizations are taking in more animals than ever before. Liz McCauley said it’s a vicious cycle that leaves our pets with nowhere to go.

McCauley spoke to WINK News anchors Taylor Petras and Belinda Post about what’s different in 2023 compared to 2022, how the Cape Coral Animal Shelter is dealing with crowding and what the community can do to help.

Watch the full interview above.