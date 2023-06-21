Naples man arrested for vandalizing HOA building; had problems with management

Credit: CBS

A Naples man has been arrested on two counts of vandalism.

Joseph Cermak was cuffed by deputies on Tuesday for criminal mischief over $1,000.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the rear window of the car was shattered and the interior was sprayed with paint.

The glass door of the HOA building was also shattered and paint sprayed about the front of the building.

Cermak said he purchased a trailer and has had numerous problems with the management company of the HOA.

Cermak wanted to sell the trailer, but his request was denied because the trailer was over 10 years old. The HOA also told him he could not live in the trailer.