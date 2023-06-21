Tropical Storm Bret continues west; tropical storm warning for St. Lucia

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Bret continues on a steady westerly track at 14 mph, as of the 11 a.m. advisory, and forecasters have announced a tropical storm watch for Barbados, Martinique and Dominica.

The government of St. Lucia, meanwhile, has issued a tropical storm warning for St. Lucia.

In their bulletin, NHC forecasters predict the Lesser Antilles to feel the effects of Bret by Thursday.

NHC dubbed the storm Bret Monday night, when it attained sustained winds of 50 mph. Winds increased to 60 mph by Wednesday.

The Weather Authority is also following a new system off the coast of Africa that, as of the 8 p.m. advisory on Tuesday, has a 70% chance of development within the next 48 hours and 80% within a week.

The NHC reports, regarding this system, “a tropical depression will likely form during the next couple of days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.”

The next name that could be used for this system should it strengthen would be Cindy.

