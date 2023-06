Four people and a dog are rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard from a sinking sailboat off the coast of Sanibel, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

Four people and a dog are safe on dry land after the U.S. Coast Guard saved them from a sinking sailboat off the coast of Sanibel Island.

According to USCG, the Coast Guard’s Fort Myers Beach station rescued the boat’s occupants after the vessel started taking on water Wednesday night.