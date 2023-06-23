Young Cape Coral baseball leagues swinging for state title

Five teams from Cape American Baseball, from 6-and-under to 12-and-under, are going to the state playoffs for a championship.

“Pretty cool, we get to go to states before moving on to the big field. One last memory on the small field,” Nick Bryan, an infielder for the 12-and-under team, said.

“It’s a chance to go represent our area,” said Paula Hill, a manager for the 10-and-under team. “A chance to show what Cape Coral has to offer.”

“We finally get to experience more higher level,” Cooper Jones, a catcher for the 9-and-under team, said.

“Some of them have been playing here since T-ball, so it’s a journey that they’ve been wanting to do for their entire careers,” said Matt Roberts, manager for the 12-and-under team, “and when you get to this point at 12 years old, this is it.”

The players on these teams are more than teammates, and you can tell when they’re on the field.

“We’re like brothers to each other. We’re nice to each other, but at the end, we’re family, and we treat each other like family to win,” said Anthony Dimatteo, an infielder for the ten-and-under team.

Those bonds were essential when Hurricane Ian tested them during the baseball season.

“Our field was devastated– still don’t have lights — so going from this field to another field and then getting practice in before dark. It’s tough, and it’s a feat, and to be able to compete still shows you know the heart and the grit these kids have,” Michael Ramirez, the manager for the 9-and-under team, said.

Nevertheless, the goal of winning a title never faded from their focus.

“They’re resilient. They persevere,” manager Hill said.

“I call them the dawgs, man, because they fight ’til the last inning, and if you slip, they’ll get you,” manager Ramirez said.

The teams are hoping to raise a banner to commemorate a season none of the players or coaches will ever forget.