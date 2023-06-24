Calling all pet lovers: Humane Society Naples waiving adoption fees

Dog at the Humane Society Naples. (Credit: WINK News)

Calling all cat and dog lovers! Humane Society Naples is waiving adoption fees at its adoption centers as part of the Petco Love Florida Mega Adoption event.

Humane Society Naples has partnered with Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers and animal welfare groups across the state. Their goal is to find homes for 5,000 dogs and cats in shelters.

According to Humane Society Naples, fees will be waivered June 23 – 25.

Visit Humane Society Naples and the von Arx Adoption Center to help a furry friend find a home.