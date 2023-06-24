Locals react to Parkside Village as new Downtown destination

Charlotte County commissioners approved zoning changes to allow Parkside Village to become the downtown of Port Charlotte.

The project will include 791 apartments, 600 hotel rooms, and 500,000 square feet of commercial use.

WINK News asked locals how they feel about the change.

“We don’t like the traffic. That’s why we live in a small town area, it’s more bittersweet. I mean, more to do for young kids and stuff. I’m sure they’ll be happy about it but we like that it’s quiet,” Wayne Sheplak said, a local.

Developers said the reason for the project is to try to bring back life to the area. Back in the 70s, they said this mall was the hangout spot and they want that atmosphere back for the new generations.